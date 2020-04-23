COVID-19: 50,000 poor households get palliative in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

50,000 poor households will receive food items and cash as palliative measures to ease the spasms associated with the total lockdown down imposed in the state to prevent the spread of the novel Corona Virus in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje flagged up the distribution of the items in the state on Thursday beginning with the eight local governments that make up the metropolitan Kano.

The beneficiaries that cut across the 11,000 pollen units in the state to receive a bag of rice, a carton of spaghetti, macaroni, dawavita four litres of oil each and cash gift of two thousand naira.

The state government marked out 300,000 poorest of the poor households in all to benefit from these palliative measures as it begins with 50,000.

In his address at the flag up ceremony, governor Abdullahi Ganduje said “we undertook a survey, to find out the poorest of the poor families and we air marked 300,000 families not individuals and because of the shortage of the funds and other logistics, we are starting with 50,000 households across the 44 local government areas.

“We identified the households according to the wards in the state, we have 484 wards in the state and we have 11,000 pollen units. For each pollen units, we have taken four poorest of the poor households for this distribution. It will cover all the state and depending on needs.

“Ladies and gentlemen we are flagging up this distribution and we are starting with the metropolitan Kano and later on it will pick up in all the 44 local governments in the state.”

“I urge you to be orderly and maintain the protocol, avoid overcrowding, maintain social distancing, use the face masks and sanitizers. It is not only food that we are distributing, but we are also distributing the protocol for coronavirus.

I urge you to be orderly while receiving the items.”

Ganduje warned that he will not tolerate any acts of indiscipline that will hinder the proper distribution of the items to the air marked beneficiaries.

“I assure you we cannot tolerate any act of indiscipline, pilferage, taking away the items, without being provided officially. This we are looking to ensure that all those air marked to get the food items to get it. We assure you we will continue this until we cover the 300,000 households” he stated.

The Chairman of the Fund Raising Committee, Prof Yahuza Bello earlier in his remark explained that they have formed subcommittees in the wards that will be in charge of the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.

