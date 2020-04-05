COVID-19: 36-year-old male patient dies in Lagos

By Rasheed Sobowale
The coronavirus pandemic has yet claimed another life in Lagos State as the state’s commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi announced on Sunday, “We lost a #COVID19 patient; a 36 year old Nigerian”
Lagos State, the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as at 11.20 a.m, 5th April, 2020 recorded 115 confirmed cases with two deaths and 24 discharged.
Abayomi while announcing the second fatality in the state via his twitter handle said; “We lost a #COVID19 patient; a 36 year old Nigerian, male who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020. Total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now 2.”
He also hinted that the total number of patients evacuated from the state now totalled two.
“One case was evacuated bringing total evacuated to 2,” the commissioner for health said.
“As at 11.20a.m, 5th April, 2020. 6 new cases of #COVID19 confirmed, bringing total confirmed cases to 115.
“A #COVID19 patient was discharged on 4th April, 2020. The number of #COVID19 patients who have fully recovered and discharged are now 24.”
Vanguard reported that Nigeria has recorded 224 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at 11:15am of the 5th April.
27 patients have so far been discharged and five deaths recorded.
“For a breakdown of cases by states: Lagos- 115; FCT- 45; Osun- 20; Oyo- 9; Akwa Ibom- 5; Ogun- 4; Edo- 9; Kaduna- 4; Bauchi- 6; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1; and Ondo- 1,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) posted pon twitter.
Vanguard recalled that Nigerian President, Muhammdu Buhari during his national address on the COVID-19 pandemic ordered a total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun State.