COVID-19: 136 South Africans evacuated from Nigeria

On 7:36 am
By Lawani Mikairu

136 South  Africa nationals were, yesterday, airlifted  out of Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This makes South Africa the ninth country to evacuate its citizens out of the country as a result of the current corona virus in Nigeria. The South Africa Airways SA2259 flight conducted with Airbus 346 with registration number ZS -SNB arrived Nigeria, yesterday afternoon, with 17 passengers, including the crew members,   already aboard.

After the screening of the passengers and boarding formalities, the flight departed the Lagos Airport yesterday night with the 137 passengers and crew straight to Johannesburg, South Africa.

