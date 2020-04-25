Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, representing Afijio state constituency, Mr Seyi Adisa, has provided COVID-19 relief materials to a total of 1,500 families in the constituency and ITE environs in a partnership with the private sector players in the constituency, under the aegis of Afijio Business Community.

The gesture, which was coordinated and implemented by the lawmaker, has been described as unprecedented in the constituency, owing to the relief materials distributed, which were packaged Beans, Garri, frozen Chicken Turkey, Spaghetti, among other food items.

While speaking, Mr Adisa disclosed that the partnership was one of the key methods he employed to make things work in the constituency.

He noted further: “Firstly, I am grateful to the private sector players in Afijio community for partnering with us to make this happen.”

“The management of Bond Group of Companies under the leadership of Mr Aderemi Omotosho, Amo Byng Poultry Farm of Mr Ayoola Oduntan, Best Legacy International School, including Mr Tosho Akinrinola, Ms Wendy Wen from the UK, and other individuals and friends who joined us to provide more relief to my people during this period,” Adisa mentioned.

He added: “This is the second instalment of relief materials we have given, and this is why I keep reiterating the need to court partnerships to get more things done. That is what our mantra, ‘EJEKASEYI’ is all about. In fact, one of our donors, Genesis Farms, is not exactly in Afijio, but they joined us because they share this vision of continuous and direct impact, especially during this time.”

In addition to the food packs and packs of turkey and chicken distributed, the Seyi Adisa constituency office has also perfected plans to make and distribute over 7,500 facemasks to the people, security agencies, government essential workers, among others across Afijio, this, according to him, would serve as part of efforts to help the constituents fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

