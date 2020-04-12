Breaking News
COVID-19 : 1 patient discharged in Oyo

One confirmed COVID-19 patient in Oyo State Isolation Centre, was on Saturday discharged after a second test result proved negative.

The the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce said on Saturday in Ibadan that the discharge brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to six.

“Another confirmed case requested a transfer to Lagos, so, there are currently four active cases in the state,” the taskforce said in a statement.

The taskforce, however, said it received 2,000 test kits donation from an organisation, the Citizen for Citizen Initiative, led by Mrs Ibukun Awosika.

While appreciating the organisation, the taskforce said the kits would be used in its planned drive-through and walk-through tests from next week.

It implored the public to keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce.

“Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly and continue to maintain social distancing,” the taskforce advised.

