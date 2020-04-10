Coutinho not worth £80m – Leboeuf advises Lampard

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has urged Blues boss Frank Lampard to save his cash rather than fork out for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

The former Stamford Bridge defender turned actor has waded into the Coutinho debate as rumours that the ex Liverpool star is set for a return to the Premier League continue to gain momentum.

Chelsea are believed to be in talks with Barcelona over a potential loan move but clearly not everyone is best pleased at the prospect of the Brazilian’s arrival.

Leboeuf – talking to ESPN FC – said: “Well, to be really honest, and frank, no [Chelsea should not sign him].

“I think Coutinho is a good player and I’m not even trying to be harsh on him, I think I want to find Barcelona guilty for the situation because they put a price on Coutinho who I think doesn’t belong to that league.

“When I see Neymar when I see [Cristiano] Ronaldo when I see [Lionel] Messi when I see [Kylian] Mbappe, I see top, top players.

“Coutinho has a price of a top, top player and I don’t want to make a statement but I’m not sure he has the quality of a top, top player.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: