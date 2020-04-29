Court clears Enugu govt to commence contempt proceedings against striking doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo, Enugu

National Industrial Court, Enugu division has asked Enugu state government that it could commence contempt proceeding against the Resident Doctors of Enugu state University Teaching Hospital, ESUT- TH Parklane, if it so wishes.

The court had forbidden the doctors from embarking on industrial action following an application the state government brought against the doctors earlier this year.

However, the resident doctors on April 25, 2020, withdrew their services from the Parklane Teaching Hospital, alleging that the state government failed to comply with the agreement they entered with them in March this year.

Ruling on a motion ex parte brought before it, on Wednesday, by one Mr Oscar Mba on behalf of Enugu urban residents, seeking for an order against the doctors to stay all actions in connection with the resumed industrial action, Justice O.O Arowosegbe said that there was a valid and subsisting injunction restraining the doctors from embarking on industrial action that could be revisited.

It, therefore, ruled that since the defendants were the same doctors and the prayers same as that of the government application, the state could invoke Form 48 and 49 to commence contempt proceeding against the defendants.

The court, therefore, refused to grant Mba his prayers since the employers of doctors, which is the government, was not joined in his application.

Justice Arowosegbe concluded that since Mba’s action and that of the government were same, he would hear the substantive matters together on May 20, 2020, earlier scheduled for the matter.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Princewill Agu had argued that his client, Mba, was devastated when on April 27, his wife took his twins to the Parklane hospital for medical check up only to discover that the resident doctors had withdrawn their services.

He argued that since the resident doctors were engaged in the provision of essential services, they cannot take part in any strike, particularly during the present Covid-19 pandemic.

