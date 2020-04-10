Council has not approved any rapid test kits for COVID-19, MLSCN says

Kindly Share This Story:

The Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has not approved any rapid test kits for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The council said this in its official twitter account @MedLabNigeria.

“The MLSCN empowered by law to validate diagnostic test kits in Nigeria had not validated any test kits for COVID-19.

“The general public is hereby alerted against the use of such kits.

“MLSCN with the statutory mandate to regulate in-vitro diagnostic kits in Nigeria has not validated any Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) for COVID-19 testing.

“The general public should be properly guided against the use of RTKS.’’

Meanwhile in public notice issued by the council, the Registrar and Chief Executive Office of MLSCN, Dr Tosan Erhabor, said it was necessary to make provision for screening of people for the virus.

“Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and high cost of confirmatory test with PCR, it has become necessary that provisions are made to widely screen people in order to ascertain disease burden and provide timely reports at lower cost.

“Positive cases from rapid test kits could then be transferred to confirmatory testing. This will reduce fear, panic and minimise waste.’’

Erhabor said the council, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is ready to start validation of RTKs that have been imported for screening for COVID-19.

The registrar said all importer and dealers of laboratory diagnostic kits, especially COVID-19 RTKs are hereby advised to submit same to the council headquarters.

“Approved list of validated RTKs will be communicated to end-users in due course,’’ he said.

