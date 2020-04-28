Correct wrong impression on late WO Lawal Mato,Abacha’s family tells Garba Shehu 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The family of former Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha says the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguard, late Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, was actually given to Buhari by Abacha family as his personal security since 2003.

The clarification was contained in a statement by Alhaji Bilyaminu Yusuf an aide of Hajiya Maryam Sani Abacha and made available to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

He said contrary to a statement credited to Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), it was the Abacha’s family that handed over late WO Mato to Buhari even before he won the election in 2015.

“So for Garba Shehu to say that Mato was part of a team that the former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security, was not only untrue but a complete misreprentation of fact,” he said.

According to him, there was need for the Senior Special Assistant to the President to correct the wrong impression already created on the issue so as to put the records straight.

He, however, prayed to God to grant the deceased officer Aljannah Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Warrant Officer Lawal Mato died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after battling with diabetes for three years.

