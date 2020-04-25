Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE NATIONAL Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has assured corps members that their monthly allowances would be paid, saying their April and May stipends have not been contributed to the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Recall that a letter circulating on social media which was purportedly signed by the Scheme’s Director-General, Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, had insinuated that corps members would no longer be able to receive their stipends due to the indefinite suspension placed on monthly biometric clearance in keeping with the rule of social distancing.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, its Director of Press and Public Relations, the NYSC described the purported letter as handiwork of mischief makers, saying there was no truth in it.

She said, “The attention of Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a fake news release, directed at Corps Members, and purported to have been issued by the Director-General, conveying to them that their monthly stipends for April and May would be contributed to the fight against COVID-19.

“A similar mischievous story had earlier been bandied on the social media in February, 2020.

“Management wishes to advise all Corps Members to disregard the poorly written story in its entirety, as there is no iota of truth in it. The story emanated from a fake source.

“It is important to note that payment of monthly stipend for the month of April shall be effected without the usual gathering for Clearance, in keeping with the rule of social distancing.

“It is equally imperative to add that there shall not be clearance for the month of May, 2020. The system shall generate automatic clearance for everyone.”

Adeyemi also assured that the safety and welfare of corps members would be given priority at all times.

“The battle against COVID-19 shall be won if we all stay focused and approach it with a single mind.

“Management appreciates the contributions of Corps Members across the country in the fight against the pandemic.

“Special commendation once again goes to Corps Medical Personnel working tirelessly with medical teams across the country to save lives; and Corps Engineers that fabricated pedal-operated machine dispensing sanitiser, water and soap.

“Management remains very proud of you. In the same vein, you are urged to sustain and deepen this fervour for national development, even after we have won the battle against COVID-19.”

