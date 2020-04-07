Kindly Share This Story:

…Distributes relief materials to the needy

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Sir Justine Worldwide, SJW Entertainment, Obiajunwa Justine Chinonso has called on influential and well-meaning Nigerians to support the effort of the Federal and State Governments in battling the pandemic of the COVID 19 virus.

Sir Justine as he is fondly called by his teeming fans made this call while he led artistes under his entertainment company, Okoronkwo Ikechukwu popularly known as Ace Berg, Isaiah Okhuofu @Blaqjerzee and Victor Adere a.k.a @victoradere to distribute relief materials which included food items, hand sanitizers, face mask, and hand gloves to the needy in Lekki area of Lagos and its environs.

According to the entertainment mogul, his decision was informed by the need to contribute his own widow’s mite to assisting those in need at this trying times that the Coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world and also in fulfillment of his Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR.

In his words, “I urge all well to do Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government to fight this COVID-19 pandemic. Government is doing its best, it now behooves on everyone who God has blessed to also give back to the society. This is why I am doing this and I want to encourage others, let’s support the poor at this point, there is no greater joy than being an ingredient of joy to others” he said.

Speaking further, Sir Justine commended the efforts of health workers and security agencies who are working tirelessly at this trying times while urging Nigerians to keep to all instructions from the government to ensure that Nigerians return to their normal way of life soon.

“We all have a role to play if this pandemic must be eradicated soon, we should stay at home, maintain social distancing and keep to all hygiene standards by washing our hands with soap and water constantly and sanitizing our hands regularly,” he said.

