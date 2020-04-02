Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Governors Mandate has implored residents of Oyo, Bauchi and Kaduna states to stand by governors in these trying times as they strive to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three governors among the high profile Nigerians who recently tested positive to the raging global pandemic. About 149 other Nigerians have also tested positive to the virus.

Speaking to our reporter on Wednesday, Earl Osaro Onaiwu who is the Chairman of Governors Mandate said it should be noted that these hardworking governors most probably contracted the virus in the line of duty and as such they deserve all the care, loyalty and prayers that the people they toil day and night to serve can offer.

“This is the time for all the religious leaders, leaders of thought, aides and especially the general public in these states (Kaduna, Bauchi and Oyo) and even beyond to come together in prayers and goodwill to support their governors.

“I know these governors well, they are workaholics who care deeply about their citizens and I can tell you that even in their current state of isolation, they are still working remotely to better their states so we have no option than to support them morally and in prayers,” Mr. explained to our reporter.

The GMN boss declared that he is in touch with the governors and they are all in high spirit, adding that his organisation has already initiated other measures to encourage the governors. He also urged other to tow similar path.

