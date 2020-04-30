Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu suspends okada operations in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

….Announces measures to ease lockdown

….Schools to remain closed; religious gatherings suspended till further notice

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Ahead of the Monday expiration of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government on Lagos State, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the Lagos State Government, yesterday, suspended the operations of commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as okada just as he introduced a strict framework for movement and re-opening of businesses in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in his ninth briefing on the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic at the State House in Marina.

He said the state government will be implementing the dusk-to-dawn curfew announced by President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday as part of the phased measures to reduce risk of contagion of the COVID-19 disease among the residents and to consolidate on the response strategy deployed to combat the pandemic.

He said: “Following the culmination of the second phase of the lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, and the nationwide address by President Muhammadu Buhari, it has become imperative for me to address our residents and to share a broader framework for the implementation of the President’s directives here in Lagos.

“There will be a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8pm to 6am daily. This means that we expect all Lagos residents to stay in their homes in these hours, except those in essential services.

“All commuters are mandated to wear face masks at all times, sanitise with alcohol-based sanitizer or wash their hands with soap and running water before and after of every trip. All motor parks and garages must avoid overcrowding. Social distancing is required for passengers queuing up to board buses.

READ ALSO:

“All buses should be loaded to a maximum of 60 per cent of full capacity. No standing allowed in all BRT and LBSL bus operations. All air- conditioning systems in public transport systems must be switched off.

“Commercial Motorcycles, popularly known as Okadas, are to suspend their operations statewide, except for those motorcycles used for courier and logistics purposes. Tricycles (Kekes) operating in unrestricted areas, must not carry more than two passengers per trip and must ensure appropriate social distancing is maintained between passengers.”

In addition, the Governor announced the restriction of operating hours of water transportation companies to the period between 6am and 6pm daily.

All public and private schools from primary level to tertiary education must remain closed, Sanwo-Olu directed.

He said online classes and lessons that had already been started must continue until further notice.

The Governor added that businesses will be allowed to operate within “Controlled Easing Phase” framework, clarifying that the expiration of the lockdown was not a directive for the full reopening of the economy.

“It is a gradual and controlled easing of the lockdown. We will continue to monitor the public health situation; the economic impact of the lockdown and always adjust our responses accordingly,” the Governor said.

Besides he said: “Companies that choose to operate within this Controlled Easing Phase are to operate between 9am and 3pm. They are also directed to operate at a maximum of 60 per cent of their staff capacity. Some non-essential workers can continue to work online and remotely from the office. Online and work-from-home arrangements are highly encouraged to continue as much as is practicable.

“All entertainment centres, such as event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, day clubs, nightclubs and beaches shall remain closed till further notice. Swimming pools, gyms, barber-shops, Spas, beauty salons, and all public parks, including those in private and residential estates, will continue to remain closed for another two weeks in the instance, at which point we will review and advise on the permissible opening date for these establishments.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: