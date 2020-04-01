Juventus could be forced to sell Cristiano Ronaldo due to the devastating impact on their finances from the coronavirus crisis.
There is huge concern about the long-term economic impact of the pandemic, and Italian newspaper Il Messagero reports that Juventus might not be able to afford to pay Ronaldo’s eye-watering contract even when football returns to normality.
Ronaldo has agreed to waive four months’ wages to help the club’s finances, as have his Juventus team-mates, along with manager Maurizio Sarri. They have agreed to a reduction in pay equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May, and June, which is set to save the club around £80million.
But Ronaldo’s enormous £500,000-a-week wages – his contract is worth over £27m per year – could prove too much for Juventus to sustain even when revenue streams return.
Football clubs across the globe are being hit by a complete loss of matchday revenue with all fixtures cancelled until further notice, plus the looming threat of huge reductions in TV payments, should those fixtures never be played.
Ronaldo’s old rival Lionel Messi, along with his Barcelona team-mates, has agreed to a 70 per cent reduction on his wages during the coronavirus crisis.
Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for £100m, but now aged 35 his transfer value will have dropped. Ronaldo’s fee would be around £60-£65m, according to the report.