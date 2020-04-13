Coronavirus: Obaseki tasks landlords, BEDC, others on magnanimity during outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has urged landlords, the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), employers of labour, among others to be magnanimous and show interest in the plight of the people, noting that such gestures and sacrifices were necessary to cope with the disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The governor, in his Easter address, appealed to all citizens of the state to, in the spirit of the risen Christ, join government to look out for, and take care of the most vulnerable and weakest persons in their communities.

Obaseki noted that just as Christ sacrificed for the world, Christians must reflect on the lessons of Easter and make sacrifices to “preserve our communities and save the lives of our fellow citizens.”

He said, “Things are tough and difficult for all of us, however, there are those among us who are still better off. Please let us look for those people we know need help, and give them from the little we have.

“I also appeal to landlords to be compassionate to tenants owing rent, and to BEDC to provide sustained power supply for our people who are staying at home. Petroleum products must sell only at the approved pump price, traders must not hoard goods or hike prices, and transporters should not increase fares arbitrarily, as they have been granted tax relief in addition to the reduced fuel pump price.

“I encourage employers not to lay off staff this period, but to explore human-faced measures to support employees during this crisis. This, my people, is a time to show love and a sense of community, so we can win this war as one united people driven by our common zeal to survive and thrive.”

Governor Obaseki said coronavirus poses the greatest challenge to the economy of individuals, the State and Nigeria, adding, “As a government, we feel the pain of our people, and so we are commencing the distribution of relief materials to the most vulnerable persons, who are resident in the State, including widows, the elderly, the physically challenged, and the homeless, among others.

“The items are being distributed across the state in collaboration with traditional rulers, religious leaders and community partners, in such a manner that the packages would get to those they are intended for.”

