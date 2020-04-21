Coronavirus: NLC writes Boss Mustapha on post-pandemic job security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has written to Director-General of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, intimating him on its programme of action, alongside other stakeholders, to save jobs after the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 14-page letter, NLC is also sought the support of the Federal Government and other stakeholders to mass produce affordable facemasks for Nigerians, as part of its contributions to the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The letter entitled “Programme of Action by Nigeria Labour Congress, Organised Labour, and Civil Society in Response to the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic,” was signed by President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba.

Among others, the letter read in part: “We shall set up a Labour-Civil Society Situation Room to interact with social partners, including the Federal Ministry of Labour, and employers’ organisation.

“This is in the spirit of tripartism and in line with the global cliché: ‘without us, it cannot be about us’.

“Our Situation Room will interface with the inter-ministerial committee on policy interventions and recommendations on post Covid-19 economic response.

“We shall engage with the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders on the expansion and distribution of palliatives and other social support initiatives in a manner that captures every Nigerian, especially the working poor, daily income workers and other workers in the informal sector, leveraging on technology and interface with the committee.

“This is crucial given that informal sector workers constitute more than 70% of the entire workforce in our country; and

“We will reach out to and engage the social partners, civil society groups and Nigerians in general to support and participate actively to facilitate the smooth operation of the Labour-Civil Society Situation Room on COVID-19 leveraging on real time meeting technologies such as Zoom, Whatsapp, telephone, etc.

ALSO READ:

“We are working round the clock to launch the Labour-Civil Society Situation Room within the week. As part of our engagement and contribution towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the NLC is working with one of its affiliates – the National Union of Textile, Garments, and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria – particularly through its branch in Abuja to mass-produce affordable facemasks for Nigerians.

“The official unveiling of the initiative will take place in a matter of days.

“We are soliciting the support of the social partners, and good-spirited Nigerians to make these initiatives a success.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: