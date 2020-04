Coronavirus: Lagos govt. discharges another female patient

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State government, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of another female patient, who had tested negative twice for Coronavirus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement issued in Lagos that the total number of patients discharged was now 32.

”It is with joy and gratitude to the Almighty that I announce the discharge of yet another patient (a female), who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba.

”This brings to 32, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

”I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against the infection.

”We are resolute; we have the upper hand; we are winning and victory is surely ours,” the governor said.

