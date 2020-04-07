Coronavirus kills first victim in Daura, Katsina ― Gov Masari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that the dreaded coronavirus disease has killed one Dr Aliyu Yakubu on Saturday in Daura LGA of Katsina State.

“The deceased who hailed from Kogi State died at age of 60 years in Air Force Military Hospital Daura after been admitted for only 2 hours after returning from Kogi and Lagos state where he stayed for two weeks.

Masari disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina after receiving a brief from the Katsina Anti-Corona Virus committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

He said that the victim who operates a private medical clinic in Daura died after contracting the disease.

The Governor said that after the death of the victim his blood sample was checked by the military medical expert and taken to Abuja NCDC for confirmation.

Masari said that the result of the victim came back to the state on Tuesday where it was confirmed that the victim died from Coronavirus.

He said that the state government has sent the medical expert to investigate the people that the victim had contact with them when he came back to Daura.

The Governor said that efforts are been made to trace all the people he related before he died with the aim of taking their blood to NCDC for confirmation whether they are victims of the disease.

Vangard reported that the late medical doctor is the first victim of coronavirus in Katsina State.

