Bishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja Catholic Diocese has said that the Coronavirus pandemic has reduced humanity to the same level.

“The disease has reduced us to one level. The mighty and small nations have all been reduced to the same level with all feeling the hit and unable to do much about it,” Kaigama said on Sunday, while addressing newsmen after celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass.

The Mass was celebrated in an empty Church after the few members that turned up for Service were asked to leave the Church following government’s order banning any gathering.

The measure is part of the efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging several parts of the world.

Kaigama, while lamenting the hardship humanity was going through as a result of the disease, said that it had forced humanity to see everyone as equal and helpless without God, the creator.

“The pandemic has taught us that we must come together to conquer the ills of the society.

“All nations, big or small, developed and undeveloped, poor and rich, have seen that technology cannot do much. Everyone is running from pillar to post in search of safety.

“Clearly, it is a new beginning for humanity. It means we must return to the golden rule of love and respect for one another. Above all, it has shown that God is on the throne and all must return to Him,” he said.

Kaigama commended the Federal Government for putting in place measures to contain the disease, but urged handlers of palliative measures to ensure they reached the poor, the hungry and the helpless.

He particularly advised those saddled with sharing items meant for the vulnerable people against the temptation to seek to gain from the global misfortune.

“It should never be about what we can gain from the situation. It should be about what we can contribute to the system,” he said.

The Archbishop also urged Nigerians to obey the stay-at-home order of the Federal Government.

“No one should dare the government. No one should accuse government of being harsh because it has locked up the cities. All the measures are for the safety of all and we should be seen as being respectful of constituted authority,” he said.

He urged Christians to pray for an end to the scourge and urged those saddled with implementing the lockdown order to handle Nigerians with respect and civility.

“Security personnel should not intimidate people on the highway. There should be no extortion,” he said.

Kaigama commended the media for leading the fight against the spread of the virus, saying that the sacrifices of newsmen had made them a great asset to the country.

“The media has remained our great bridge, getting relevant and authentic information to link those at home with those on the field in the collective war against the pandemic.

“God will continue to bless the journalists and strengthen them in their roles of building a strong society fortified with the right information to make informed decisions,” he said.

The Bishop also prayed God to reward and bless medical workers who were sacrificing their comfort, and even lives, to give professional help to the sick in the fight to rid Nigeria of the pandemic.

He challenged Nigerians to trust and rely on God, at this critical time.

“Even though it is a tragedy, this period is also a providential one in the sense that we are learning to trust God and rely on Him more than before.

God has the final word, not man, whether he be president or a well-endowed scientist. Man cannot be omnipotent as God. If we served God partially, haphazardly or indifferently in the past, we must develop a much deeper spiritual communion in the solitude of our homes,” he said. (NAN)

