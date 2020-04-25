‘Coronavirus has exposed inefficiencies of Nigeria researchers’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

LAWMAKER in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon James Akadu has expressed disappointment with scientific researchers in Nigerian Institutes and tertiary institutions for their inability to proffer solution to the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Akadu who is the Chairman, House committee on Education, Science and Technology said that all the money sank into the different research Institutes have turned out to be a waste and urged researchers to redeem their integrity by providing solution to the pandemic as their counterparts in other climes are proposing.

He made the submission, yesterday, while distributing palliative materials to the vulnerable and less privileged members of his constituency to cushion the effects of coronavirus lockdown at Ikolo, Igbo-etiti Local government area of Enugu state.

Akadu said: “Personally, I am not satisfied with our research Institutes and tertiary institutions, whose duties are to research and provide possible solutions in the society.

“When this issue of Coronavirus came out, we heard that Isreal, USA and other countries are preparing vaccines, but the Nigerian research Institutes are not doing anything as far as I am concerned.

“We have a lot of herbs, we have traditional medicine practitioners and we have a lot of medical scientists who can gather themselves, do research and find solution to this pandemic; because for me this Coronavirus is not more deadly than the issue of giving somebody poison in our villages.

“We have many herbalists that mix some herbs for such patient to vomit whatever he swallowed, but why can’t we provide solution to this issue of Coronavirus disease which is like catarrh, it’s cough related, a respiratory disease symptom.

“So I believe that they are not doing enough and it’s high time we charged the vairous research institutions to do what they are supposed to do, otherwise all the investments the government has made in those institutions are in vain.”

