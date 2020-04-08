Coronavirus: Glasgow Rangers’ Aribo, Ojo agree to pay cut

Kindly Share This Story:

Glasgow Rangers players including Nigerian duo Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo have struck a deal with the club to give up half of their salary until July 2020.

The Scottish Premiership giants have embarked on cost-cutting measures because of the economic setback they are facing owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aribo reportedly earns 20,000 pounds per week at Rangers, meaning he is set to give up approximately £128,570 in total for the next three months.

“Rangers can confirm that first-team players, manager, coaches and executive directors have volunteered to take a salary deferral for the next three months,” the club said in a statement.

“Senior players and staff were keen to ensure that no Rangers employee suffered financial hardship during this crisis.

“All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full.

“We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers.”

Former Nigeria U17 invitee Malcolm Ebiowei and exciting striker Dapo Mebude play for the youth teams of Rangers and won’t be affected by the reduction in wages.

Vanguard

