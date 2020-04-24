CORONAVIRUS: Eto’o to support 100,000 Cameroonians with supplies

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Cameroonian international Samuel Eto’o has announced plans to support the country’s coronavirus combat efforts. 100,000 people have been listed as the target for a supply of supplies including soap, sanitizers, and food items, his foundation disclosed in a statement.

Beneficiaries: 50,000 households in four cities – Douala, Buea, Yaoundé and Bafoussam, an additional 50,000 protective face masks will also be supplied – specifically for taxi drivers in the country.

“This is a serious humanitarian crisis and only via proper sanitation and the distribution of health kits can we curb the coronavirus,” read a statement from the Foundation.

The government continues efforts aimed at curbing the spread. Cameroon is Central Africa’s most impacted with close to 1000 cases as of April 17. 164 recoveries and 22 deaths have been recorded. Like most countries, borders have been closed and all sports activities suspended but no lockdown imposed.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: