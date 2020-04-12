Coronavirus: Enogie, Odionweres in Edo join govt’s campaign to check spread

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government’s campaign against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has received the backing of traditional leaders in the state, who have joined their voices in admonishing residents to abide by the government’s stay-at-home order and other directives to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The traditional rulers, who embarked on sensitisation campaigns against the spread of the virus in the various communities, commended the state government’s proactive response to the pandemic.

This followed the recent call by the Chairman of Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs and Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to Edo sons and daughters at home and in Diaspora to be very cautious as the infectious disease is dreadful and scary.

ALSO READ:

The Enogie of Useh, H.R.H Otamere Olumuza Eweka, observed the directives and ensured sensitisation was held in his palace on compulsory wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing and observance of social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, the Odiowere of Oghede-Ivioba village, Pa Edomwonyi Aivihanyo and the Odiowere of Ugbihoko village, Prince Godwin Iyamu, both in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, commended the commitment and dedication of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Aivihanyo, who acknowledged that the government has taken serious precautionary measures to ensure that the dreaded disease doesn’t spread in the state, maintained that his community has since complied with the various governments’ directives

The community leader said he embarked on several sensitisation programmes in his community against the spread of the virus, noting that he is happy that his subjects are all complying with government’s directive on hand washing and social distancing.

“The governor has led in the fight and we are following by obeying his instructions. We know with this kind of collaboration victory is sure. God will help us all” he said.

Prince Iyamu said the people of Ugbihoko village are taking government’s directive very seriously knowing that in combating the disease there must be collaboration.

“I sensitised my people and moved from house to house in the village to ensure they obey government’s directives on the fight against COVID-19. I am happy that my people are not disobeying the directive but adhering to it. We pray the pandemic will come to an end sooner than expected.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: