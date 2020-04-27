Coronavirus: Edo govt takes delivery of 1,800 bags of 50kg rice from FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has delivered 1,800 bags of 50kg rice to the Edo State Government, as part of palliative measures to cushion the effect of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The consignment of the 1,800 bags of 50kg rice were delivered through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, to the Edo State Government Food Bank in Benin City.

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, while inspecting the items, said, “The bags of rice are the allocation from the Federal Government to the state as palliatives to vulnerable persons amid the COVID-19 outbreak.”

He added: “The next step will be that a representative of the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, will be in the state to officially hand over these food items to the state government.”

Gowon also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for the gesture as well as the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his swift response in ensuring vulnerable persons in the state are supported.

He added: “We have done phase one distribution of relief materials. We are already preparing for phase two so that we can reach out to more people.”

He noted that some of the bags were randomly opened to ascertain if the relief items were fit for consumption even though the suppliers had said the expiration date of the rice is 2022.”

