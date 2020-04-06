Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia has said the state is well prepared to deal with all levels of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, noting that the state government is stepping up its response for the worst-case scenario.

The commissioner, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, disclosed that the State has recorded additional two new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

He said of the 11 confirmed cases, contact tracing is ongoing for about 234 persons who had different levels of contacts, noting that the situation calls for worry considering the time interval between the cases.

According to him, “The fight against the coronavirus disease has been on in Edo State. Our efforts are geared toward sensitisation and all measures citizens should take in preventing the spread of the virus

“Our people have been told, but the feedback we are getting is that they are not taking these messages seriously. The state is well prepared to fight this disease by providing different isolation centres across the state.

“We have four designated isolation centres in Edo. They include the Central Hospital, Auchi; Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Stella Obasanjo Hospital.”

Okundia continued, “The state has also provided a holding centre at the Stella Obasanjo hospital where suspected cases of coronavirus who are awaiting their results are going to be kept.

“Anybody with symptoms and complains should go straight to Stella Obansajo hospital, doctors and nurses have been trained to attend to such people.”

Also speaking, the state representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mrs Faith Ireye, urged residents to comply with the state government’s social distancing policy and other guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

