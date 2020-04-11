Coronavirus: Edo govt constitutes Mobile Courts to try violators of guidelines against spread

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Judiciary has constituted Mobile Courts across the state to try violators of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020, invoked by Governor Godwin Obaseki to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Recall that Governor Obaseki had on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, signed the Quarantine Regulations made pursuant to Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, the Public Health Law and other legislation, which gives legal sanctions to the response actions of the Edo State Government to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Edo State, W.I Aziegbemhin Esq., said the state’s judiciary constituted the Mobile Courts to determine cases arising from violations of the provisions of the regulation.

He noted, “Sequel to the signing into law of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 and pursuant to its provisions and guidelines issued thereto, as well as toward the enforcement of the aforesaid provisions, the general public, especially stakeholders in the Criminal Justice Administration sector, is hereby informed that the Honourable, the Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice E. A. Edigin has constituted Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Mobile Courts 2020 to determine cases arising from violations of the provisions of the said regulation.

“To this end, 5 (five) Chief Magistrates (Special Grade) have been mandated to preside over the designated courts in Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, and Egor Local Governments. In addition, the most senior Magistrate in other Local Governments in Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North in Edo State are also constituted as Mobile Courts in their jurisdictions for this purpose.”

The Chief Registrar said following the constitution of the Mobile Courts “The Police, State Prosecutors and other Stakeholders in the Criminal Justice sector of Edo State are by this Notice invited to file their cases and prosecute violators of the provisions of the Regulation in the designated courts in order to give full effect to the Law.”

Aziegbemhin added that the earlier directives of the Chief Judge stipulating strict observance of social distancing in all Courts of Edo State and restricting the numbers/categories of persons who can be allowed access into courts at a given time remains in force and shall be applicable to the proceedings and activities of the above-designated courts.

