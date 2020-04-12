Coronavirus: Edo govt begins distribution of relief materials to orphans, returnees, elderly persons, others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has commenced the distribution of relief materials to vulnerable persons, including orphans, the elderly, rehabilitated returnees from Libya and the homeless across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The exercise is aimed at cushioning the economic effects of restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Addressing journalists at the government’s food bank in Edo South Senatorial District in Benin City, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon said the Local Emergency Management Committee set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki is already sensitising residents on the distribution of the palliatives.

He added that members of the committee will ensure that the food items get to the needy and vulnerable persons in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, said the first batch of 90,000 food items will be distributed across the state at the weekend.

He added that the second batch of distribution will commence on Tuesday, noting, “The items will be distributed among persons in the correctional centres, those in need, vulnerable persons, sufferers of sickle cell anaemia, Libya returnees, elderly people and orphanage homes.”

Ohonbamu noted that the items include rice, beans, garri, millet, oil and other items, adding, “This move is devoid of politics as this is not the time for politics. This is a time to care for Edo people. The idea is to ensure that the needy, physically challenged, vulnerable persons are catered for this period.

“This exercise is devoid of politics, which is why we are entrusting these items to community, traditional and religious leaders across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo commended the governor for the gesture while insisting that residents should obey the state government’s directive to stay at home while adhering to the social distancing and handwashing directives.

