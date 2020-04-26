Coronavirus: Chelsea say no pay cut for its players

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea have released a statement confirming that, as things stand, their players will not be taking pay cuts to help with the running of the club and that no full-time staff will be furloughed.

Football clubs in England – and especially those outside of the Premier League – are experiencing severe financial issues during the coronavirus crisis, with income streams having been decimated.

The severity of the situation has led to some clubs asking their players to sacrifice a portion of their salaries, with Arsenal having recently reached an agreement over a 12.5 per cent reduction.

Criticism has been aimed at Mesut Ozil after he allegedly refused to take a pay cut, although there also those that feel the German, and any other player asked to take a deduction, are well within their rights to decline.

And Chelsea have now made an announcement over their stance regarding player salaries, insisting that they are not currently asking their first-team squad to contribute to assist the club’s financial situation.

The statement read: “Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis.

“The objective of these talks has been to find a meaningful partnership around ensuring we preserve jobs for staff, compensate fans and participate in activities for good causes.

“We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the Players Together initiative supporting the NHS.

“At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes.

