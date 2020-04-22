Kindly Share This Story:

The Chinese community in Lagos has donated another batch of COVID-19 palliatives to the Lagos State government to support its fight against the pandemic.

The donations included a cheque of N10 million by the Charity Foundation of Overseas Chinese Service Association; 300 bags of rice and 500 cartons of noodles worth N7 million by the China Industrial & Commercial Entreprises Association and the Chinese Youth Association in Lagos, and spaghetti worth three million Naira by the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria.

The representative of Chinese community in Lagos, during the donation ceremony, said: “This palliative measure is to show our love and care, most importantly symbolising that we value and cherish the relationship between China and Nigeria, by assisting the people of Lagos at this period of lockdown.

“The virus knows no borders. The pandemic, a challenge to all mankind, can only be defeated through concerted international efforts.

“China was hit hard by the pandemic not long ago, so its people can empathise with Nigerians’ suffering now. We made huge sacrifices to push back the virus; we know how tough the battle is, and will continue to be, here and across the world.

“We will always remember that in our most difficult days, our Nigerian brothers offered us a helping hand. We stand ready now to repay their kindness and help them make it through too.

“The Chinese people often say ‘when brothers are of the same mind, they can cut metal through’. In the fight against the virus, we stand together with the people of Lagos and Nigeria.

“We appreciate the warm and kind-hearted remarks made by the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, when he received the items on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

“We look forward to continued collaboration in fighting the pandemic.

“To the knowledge of the Consulate General of China in Lagos, until last week the Consulate General of China had donated medical supplies worth N160 million and cheque of N64 million with the Chinese Community and Chinese companies in Nigeria to the Lagos State Government.”

