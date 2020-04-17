Kindly Share This Story:

Ace comedian, I Go Dye through his “Francis Agoda Path of Honour, (FAPOH)” and Martins Efe through “First Child and Prisoner Care Foundation, (FCAPCF)”, have commenced the distribution of over one thousand face masks, bags of rice, and other relief materials to assist motherless children during these trying times.

According to the founder of FAPOH, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye, the move is to compliment federal government’s effort in ensuring those in orphanage homes are properly taken care of as the fight to curb the increasing spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in the country lingers on.

I Go Dye insisted that the gesture will provide respite to the less privileged in the society who will likely have little or no support from well-meaning individuals, groups or organisations due to the current state of the economy.

He noted that it will be more difficult to cater for motherless children now that most benefactors are now stranded at home and probably focusing on their immediate families.

The comedian said those in orphanage homes will suffer more this period as most people will use their available resources to cater for their family needs.

He said the initiative which is in collaboration with Ambassador Martins Efe of FCAPCF is aimed at spreading love to humanity, especially the vulnerable ones in the society.

“We chose to extend our support to those living in orphanage homes due to the fact that most of them would be neglected at this period because their benefactors could be focused on their immediate and extended families and friends at this trying times.

“We are giving out over 1000 face masks, hand sanitizers bags of rice and other food items to hundreds of homeless Nigerians just as we urge the federal government to up their game in ensuring citizens get relief materials to enable them adhere to the stay at home policy as this will help reduce the spread of the deadly virus”.

He added that both foundations will use this opportunity to enlighten Nigerians more on the need to maintain personal hygiene, wash their hands with soap under running water, the need to use masks in crowded environments, as well as social distancing.

According to him, “this is an opportunity to sensitize the general public on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by giving them easy tips to abide by”.

I Go Dye further called on individuals and groups to endeavour to be their brother’s keeper, saying, “nothing is too small to give out, many families need our love and concern, even if, it is just a bag of pure water, one loaf of bread, or whatever you can lay your hands on as this will put a smile on someone’s face”.

