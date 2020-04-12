Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians and, indeed, citizens of the world have been assured of the power of God to intervene in the affairs of men, especially in the current pandemic called COVID-19, in an Easter message.

Pastor Irame Symbol, leader of the Love God’s Direction Movement, LGD, and Founder of Gospel Buz Foundation International, gave the assurance during an online Easter Sunday message entitled “Who will roll away this stone?”

He compared the global lockdown forcing people to stay at home as a measure of containing the spread of Coronavirus to the biblical episode in Mark 16: 1-4, when three faithful of Jesus; Mary Magdalene, Mary mother of Jesus and Salome found it difficult to access and anoint the body of Christ because a great stone barred the way to the tomb, where the body of Christ laid.

Pastor Symbol said: “Just what happened at that time is what is happening today. Everyone, rich and poor, politicians and the masses, the strong and the weak, is locked down.

“Our worry now is, who will roll away this large stone called Coronavirus from the entrance of our houses so we could come out and be free again?

“The only way is for all persons to follow the way of God by loving God’s direction, say no to corruption and eschew violence.

“If we do these, the present stone– Coronavirus–will be rolled away for us by our God Almighty and the whole world will regain freedom,” he concluded in the Easter message.

