CIIN President, Efekoha lauds FG on initiatives to combat COVID-19

By Rosemary Onuoha

President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, has lauded the Federal Government for its initiatives in combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus nationwide.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his recognition of the contributions of the insurance sector to the fight against the VOVID-19.

In a National broadcast aired on various media platforms, President Muhammadu Buhari applauded the insurance industry for lending its might to help the Federal Government tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari’s words: “We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of hazard allowances and other incentives with key health sector professional associations. We have also procured insurance cover for five thousand frontline health workers.

“At this point, I must commend the insurance sector for their support in achieving this within a short period of time.”

Reacting to this, Mr Eddie Efekoha joined industry stakeholders in acknowledging the President’s compliments, stating that it was a thing of pride that the industry’s impact was being recognised by the highest level of governance in the country.

He attributed it to the collective hard work of all the stakeholders in the sector who have strived hard to ensure the industry is on the right path.

Efekoha also commended the Federal Government on its efforts to ensure that the country wins the fight against the corona virus which has beleaguered nations all over the world.

He said: “We are thankful that the government has not let up on its oars in trying to ensure that the lives of Nigerians return to normal within the shortest possible time.

“This is indicated in the efforts they have made in terms of health infrastructure and business stimulus packages since the spread of the pandemic began. The NCDC has accredited 17 laboratories and is actively working to significantly expand and increase national testing spread and capacity.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is also working with financial institutions to provide support to businesses, especially small and medium scale enterprises among other initiatives targeted at maintaining economic stability.

“This is very key as the ability of every sector to continue to hold out during this period is heavily dependent on the government’s capability to ensure that the economic activities of the country do not completely grind to a halt.”

