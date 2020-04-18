Church distributes food stuff, Vitamin .C to over 2000 Lagosians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

In an apparent move to cushion the effect of the lockdown order on Lagosians, various cooperate bodies and private individuals have been giving palliatives to indigents and homeless residents.

Among them is Resurrection Praise Ministries For Africa ,popularly known as Jehovah Sharp Sharp, which disclosed that over 5000 Lagosians had benefitted from its gesture.

Some of the church members led by the General Overseer, Archbishop Samson Benjamin, visited the densely populated Ajegunle area of Lagos , yesterday ,to distribute food items which included rice, beans, vegetable oil and other condiments, including Vitamin C, to residents

The Archbishop explained that the gesture was a practical demonstration of the Biblical injunction for Christians to love their neighbours as themselves , adding that it was also aimed at complimenting government’s efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of Lagosians, especially those who relied on daily income to feed.

Benjamin who is also President, African Economic Empowerment Initiative and Foundation for World Peace and Conflict Resolution , urged the Federal Government to ensure that the European Union’s €50 million donation to the country to fight the deadly Corona Virus , reached the poor as palliatives, if the aim of the sit-at-home directive must be achieved.

Addressing residents who gathered in front of the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government , waiting patiently for their turn, the General Overseer, stressed the need for them to maintain social distancing, noting that it was the most important preventive measure to Covid 19 , in the African continent and the entire globe.

He advised them to shun the notion that hunger was deadlier than Corona virus, a claim he said made people disobey the sit-at-home directive .

He said , ” Do not join those who out of anger say instead of hunger to kill them they prefer covid 19.

“It is not a good experience in countries of. the globe where this virus has ravaged.

” So far, confirmed cases in Nigeria are not high because we have been able to obey the social distancing order., which remains the most important preventive measure. I therefore urge you to abide and obey the sit- at -home order so that those who have been infected by the virus can be traced and moved from the society for treatment”

The church on its part would continue to distribute food items in other parts of the state, even if government decides to extend the lock down, he said, disclosing that already, it had visited

Ijegun, Satellite Town, Ojo, Amuwo Odofin, Festac and Okota , for same gesture.

He therefore called on leaders of other religious bodies to join the train , pointing out that the situation on ground was not a matter of religion or tribe but a humanitarian service to compliment government’s efforts and as well help people to obey the sit-at-home directive.

He said, ” preaching is not just about talking to people from the Holy books. It is about demonstrating humanitarian works that could impress the people on what your religion represents .

“There is hunger everywhere. From Mr President’s broadcast on Monday, we realised that the palliative is not enough. We are not trying to criticise government for not providing enough palliative but to compliment its order to ensure that people obey it’s order.

” Since government can’t do everything, this is the moment where churches , mosques and foundations are supposed to give back to society”, he said, even as he appealed to the crowd not to yield to the temptation of joining groups that have hijacked the lockdown to terrorise Lagosians.

