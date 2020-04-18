Breaking News
Church distributes food stuff, Vitamin .C to over 2000 Lagosians

Archbishop Samson Benjamin, presenting food item to a resident

By Evelyn Usman

In an apparent move to cushion the effect of the lockdown order on Lagosians, various cooperate bodies and private individuals have been giving palliatives to indigents and homeless  residents.

Among them is Resurrection  Praise Ministries For Africa ,popularly known as Jehovah Sharp Sharp, which disclosed that over 5000 Lagosians had benefitted from its gesture.

Some of the church members led by the General Overseer, Archbishop Samson Benjamin, visited the densely populated Ajegunle area of Lagos , yesterday ,to distribute food items which included rice, beans, vegetable oil and other condiments, including Vitamin C, to residents

The Archbishop explained that the gesture was a practical demonstration of the Biblical injunction for Christians to love  their neighbours as themselves , adding that it was also  aimed at complimenting government’s efforts  to ameliorate the sufferings of Lagosians, especially those who relied on daily income to feed.

Benjamin who is also President, African Economic Empowerment Initiative and Foundation for World Peace and Conflict Resolution , urged the Federal Government to ensure that the  European Union’s €50 million donation  to the country to fight the deadly Corona Virus ,   reached the poor as palliatives, if the aim of the sit-at-home directive must be achieved.

Addressing residents who gathered in front of the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government , waiting patiently for their turn, the General Overseer, stressed the need for them to maintain social distancing, noting that it was the most important preventive measure to Covid 19 , in the African continent and the entire globe.

He advised them to shun  the notion that hunger was deadlier than Corona  virus, a claim he said made people  disobey the sit-at-home directive .

He said , ” Do not join those who out of anger  say instead of hunger to kill them they prefer covid 19.

“It is not a good experience in countries of. the globe where this virus has ravaged.

” So far, confirmed cases in Nigeria  are not high because we have been able to obey the social distancing order., which remains the most important preventive measure.   I therefore urge you  to abide and obey the sit- at -home order so that those who have been infected by the virus can be traced and moved from the society for treatment”

The church on its part  would continue to distribute food items in other parts of the state, even if government decides to extend the lock down, he said,  disclosing that  already, it  had visited

Ijegun, Satellite Town, Ojo, Amuwo Odofin, Festac and Okota , for same gesture.

He therefore called on  leaders of other religious bodies to join the train , pointing out that the  situation on ground was not a matter of religion or tribe but a humanitarian service to compliment government’s efforts and as well help people to obey the sit-at-home directive.

He said, ” preaching is not just about talking to people from the Holy books. It is about demonstrating humanitarian works that could impress the people on what your religion represents .

“There is  hunger everywhere. From Mr President’s broadcast on Monday, we realised that the palliative is not enough. We are not trying to criticise government for not providing enough palliative but to compliment its order to ensure that people obey it’s order.

” Since government can’t do everything, this is the moment where churches ,  mosques and  foundations are supposed to give back to society”, he said, even as he appealed to the crowd not to yield to the temptation of joining groups that have hijacked the lockdown to terrorise Lagosians.

Vanguard

