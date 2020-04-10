Chinese medical experts’ll not treat patients, FG insists

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Chinese firms donate $1.3m worth of equipment, consumables

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Government insisted yesterday that the Chinese medical experts who arrived the country on Wednesday to assist it in its efforts to combat coronavirus disease in the country would not be involved in the treatment of patients.

It reiterated the fact that the team would only conduct capacity building based on their experience.

Minister of Health,Osagie Ehanire, who restated government’s position in a statement, said: “All available resources shall be deployed to support adequate engagement of Nigerian medical experts towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

According to him, the 15-man medical team’s arrival for assistance in the COVID-19 war is at the instance of a group of Chinese companies operating in Nigeria.

According to him, the companies made this gesture in a show of solidarity and cooperation with the federal government to combat coronavirus disease in the country.

He said the gesture was a show of solidarity and cooperation with the federal government as the world works together to contain the disease that had disrupted the lives of many.

The minister said the companies also donated $1,300,000 worth of equipment and consumables, stressing that the medical team would provide first-hand experience and insights on how they were able to bring the spread of the disease under control in China.

He said: “As of April 8, Nigeria has recorded 276 cases across several states with 6 deaths and discharged 44 cases. In addition to providing their expertise, the donation provides medical supplies to augment the efforts of the government towards containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

“The mission will strengthen our response in Nigeria based on lessons from the response in China. The Chinese medical team will provide first-hand experience and insights on how they were able to bring the spread of the disease under control.

“The donation also includes medical equipment and consumables, personal protective equipment, PPE, with over one million medical masks for health workers, and ventilators, amongst other items valued at over $1,300,000.

“These resources will support the ongoing efforts of our hard-working and resourceful health workers across the country, including doctors and nurses, who have been at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus disease. The PPE will also serve to protect these frontline workers and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the line of duty.

“The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), on behalf of the Federal Government, appreciates this gesture from the Chinese community in Nigeria, recognising that collaboration, knowledge sharing, and expert insight are critical in the fight against coronavirus.

“The Federal Ministry of Health assures that the Federal Government, through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, will ensure the quality of all the medical supplies that were brought into the country.

‘’It must be stressed that, following global best practices and in line with our advisory, the medical experts from China have gone into isolation for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19.

“The Federal Ministry of Health will ensure proper distribution of the donations and strategic engagement with the medical team from China, to work with Nigerian medical experts.

“It is important to emphasise that the guests are not here to treat patients but to conduct capacity building based on their experience.



