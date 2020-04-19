Kindly Share This Story:

The Chinese consulate in Lagos State have donated funds and medical equipment worth about N305.38 million to the state government.

According to a statement by the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming, the Consulate and the local Chinese community mobilised the donations.

Included in the donations were 2,000 pieces of thermometre worth N120 million by the Consulate General; cheque donation of N35.38 million and hand sanitisers worth N1.5 million by the Overseas Chinese Association in Lagos.

Others are 2,000 face masks and 50 hand sanitisers, 100 coverall clothing, 2,000.gloves and one ventilator, jointly worth N11.5 million by the AfricaMed Group; 10,000 masks worth N1.5 million by Tecno Group; one ambulance worth N20 million, 20,000 masks worth N5.5 million and cheque donation of N20 million by Choice International; and cheque donation of N90 million by the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community in Lagos.

The Consul-General said Lagos would win the battle against COVID-19, adding that the Consulate-General and Chinese community in Lagos would continue to help the country.

The statement read: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Lagos State government has been taking concrete and effective measures in fighting the pandemic. We highly appreciate the great efforts made by the Lagos State government in safeguarding health and safety of its people and the Chinese in greater Lagos area.”

“China and Nigeria are members of a community with a shared future. Now faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Nigeria are again tiding over difficulties hand-in-hand. We will never forget the support from the Lagos State government during our most difficult times and it is only natural to help Lagos State fight the pandemic in light of our friendship and cooperation.”

