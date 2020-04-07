China’s medical supplies for 18 African countries arrive in Accra

China’s medical supplies for 18 African countries have arrived in Accra, on Monday, and are scheduled to be delivered to the other 17 countries within a few days.
The beneficiary African countries are Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, and Liberia.
READ ALSO:Nigeria, 38 other African countries to benefit from GPE $250m fund
The others are Mali, Burkina Faso, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Benin, Cape Verde, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.