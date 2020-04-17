China vows to partner LASG in eradicating COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:



…Donates various medical equipment

…Presents over N35M cash relief support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, on Friday, expressed commitment to support Nigeria in her strategies to end the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and eradicate the ravaging deadly disease from the country.

The Consulate General of the Public Republic of China in Lagos, the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria on collaboration with AfricaMed Group as part of measures to give credence to their resolve to back the country in its fight against COVID-19, presented a cheque of N35,380, 000 to Lagos State Government and also donated items such as ventilators, face mask, overall clothing gloves, Thermometers hand sanitizers worth N175, million to the government.

Speaking on behalf of the Consulate General, the Chairlady of Chinese Women in Nigeria Zhou Jun said they were more than determined to ensure that the country comes out the present challenges posed by the ravaging effects of the pandemic stronger.

The Consulate in a letter addressed to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that ‘’With the Coronavirus spreading around the world, nations such as Nigeria are battling with this new pandemic and its attendant health, social and economic catastrophic effects, it has become mandatory that we work collectively to overcome this upheaval.

‘’With this in mind, the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos set up an initiative to Chinese-funded enterprises in Nigeria, Chinese communities and Chinese compatriots in Nigeria to come together to show support to the good people of Lagos State.

‘’Viruses have no borders and are a common challenge faced by all mankind. China and Africa are a community of shared destiny, and helping African countries fight the pandemic is the proper meaning of China-Africa friendly cooperation.

‘’We are therefore committed to ensuring we join His Excellency and his team to fight and completely eradicate the COVID- 19 virus from Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. Nigeria is our second hometown.’’

The letter further stated that the‘’ The Chinese consulate general in Lagos has kick-started this by donating with other Chinese-funded enterprises, overseas Chinese associations and overseas Chinese have responded accordingly with both anti-epidemic materials and China and Nigeria have always been friendly countries. It is the responsibility of our Chinese compatriots to give back to the local society that has been a great host.

The consulate said they remained committed to long term partnership that would engender continuous growth of the state.

Receiving the items, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation Dr Frederic Oladeinde said the state government appreciated the efforts of the Chinese to flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic and defeat the deadly disease.

He said,’’ On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we will like to thank our Chinese associates for coming together and donated some equipment to us to fight COVID- 19. COVID 19 is real, it is something that we are, fighting together, it is global and government alone can’t do it alone and we are very happy that we have partners and other donors who have come together to support the government. Together we shall fight, COVID -19 and we will defeat it.”

