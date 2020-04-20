Breaking News
Chen donates ambulance, N20m, 5,000 face masks to LASG

Chairman of CIG Motors, promoters of GAC Motors, GREE and Lontor brands in Nigeria, Chief Diana Chen, has donated an ambulance, N20 million and 50,000 face masks to Lagos State government in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the state and across Nigeria.

Assuring of a continued support while delivering the donation, Chen said: “Now more than ever, we all need to show serious concern and commitment to eliminating the threat of this virus so that we can return to our daily lives before the outbreak.”

She also noted that the only way to defeat the pandemic is for private organisations and individuals to join hands with the government to fight the novel virus.

Chen is said to be crucial in rallying the Chinese business community in the country to also support the government’s efforts in the pandemic as she believes that collective efforts such as fighting the pandemic will go a long way to impact ordinary Nigerians for whom aid might have been otherwise out of reach.

