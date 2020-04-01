Champions League: UEFA fines Liverpool, Man Utd, City, Spurs, Wolves

Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Wolves have all been handed fines by UEFA relating to incidents in their most recent European outings.
Liverpool have been fined €3,250 (£2,881) for the setting off of fireworks ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11.
Liverpool lost the match 3-2, bringing an end to their defence of the European Cup as they went out 4-2 on aggregate.
UEFA also announced that Atletico had been fined €24,000 (£21,285) for the blocking of public passageways in the reverse fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 18.
Manchester City, who have outstanding business with Europe’s governing body as they appeal against a two-year ban from European competition for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, have been fined €3,000 (£2,657) for a kit infringement in their match at Real Madrid on February 26.
City won the match 2-1 but are yet to play the second leg of the tie.
Rivals United have been fined €12,000 (£10,643) for the blocking of public passageways during their Europa League match against Club Brugge on February 27, a match United won 5-0.
Club Brugge have been fined a total of €20,375 (£18,055) for the blocking of public passageways and the throwing of objects in the first leg on February 20, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Tottenham received a fine of €20,000 (£17,714) for causing the late kick-off in their 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig on February 19, with manager Jose Mourinho to be personally informed of the decision as the man responsible.
Leipzig were fined €2,000 (£1,992) for the throwing of objects in the match in London but received only a warning after coach Julian Nagelsmann was held responsible for a late kick-off in the reverse fixture on March 10, which the German side won 3-0 to advance 4-0 on aggregate.
Wolves have been fined €10,000 (£8,858) after being found responsible for the late kick-off in their Europa League match against Espanyol in Spain on February 27.
Espanyol, who won the match 3-2 but lost 6-3 on aggregate, have been warned over insufficient segregation of supporters during the match.