Cash Transfer: FG disburse N1.6bn to 84,000 poor, vulnerable in Kano

By Bashir Bello

The Coordinator of the National Cash Transfer Programme, Dr. Temitope Sinkaiye yesterday said N1.6 billion would be shared to 84,000 beneficiaries from 15 Local Governments areas in Kano State.

Dr. Sinkaiye spoke when she paid a visit to the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The Coordinator of the programme said each beneficiaries would get N20,000 as stipends as part of government efforts of assisting the lives of the poor.

She said since the beginning of the Programme two years ago they had not faced any challenge of funding because the Federal Government had made adequate arrangements through obtaining a loan from the World Bank.

According to her, “We teach the beneficiaries how to empower themselves through group savings and how to establish small scale businesses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we sensitize the beneficiaries about the dreaded disease. We observe social distancing so that by the time they go back, they will guide other members of their community on how to protect themselves and stay healthy.”

