Carveton Pilots: Wike justified, Sirika morally wrong, NASS member harps

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FEDERAL Lawmaker, Dumnamene Dekor, has said Governor Nyesom Wike is in order and Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika “morally wrong” in the unfolding Federal Government, Rivers State face off generated by Carveton Helicopters alleged violation of Rivers State Executive Orders to check Corona Virus.

Sirika had come hard on Governor Wike and some heads of security agencies in Rivers after a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court remanded two pilots and 10 passengers of Carveton and its offices shut for flying into the state capital against the travel ban across Rivers borders.

Dekor, Member, Representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in NASS, in a statement Saturday in Port Harcourt said, “This is unusual time in our generational history when entire humanity is at the brink of extinction occasioned by a mysterious disease that has claimed thousands of lives globally without any cure yet.

“The best one can do at a time like this is to take unusual actions too at saving as many lives as possible. It’s therefore morally wrong for anybody, let alone the respected person of the Aviation Minister to fault and, or apportion blame to Rivers State government for prosecuting the two pilots of Caverton.

“It’s not in doubt that FG is sole authority to legislate aviation matters, but does that translate into flying in people into Rivers without subjecting them to subsisting order in the state when lives of over 6 million people living and doing business in Rivers are in grave danger of a possible ‘wipe-out?

“The case would have been different if the state was informed about the flight into the state and of the ‘national interest,’ and asked to deploy its officials to screen the people on arrival to know their health status.

“It also suffices to note that the Aviation Minister is not on trial before any court. It is a private air transport company and its pilots that violated the order of the state that are before a court of law. If the pilots had a permit that excused them for violation, the court will decide.”

VANGUARD

