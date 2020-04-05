Kindly Share This Story:

Fabio Capello has lamented his ‘bad luck with goalkeepers’ during his time as England manager.

The ex-Juventus boss managed the Three Lions during their poor World Cup run in 2010, where they were knocked out in the round of 16, in a 4-1 loss to arch-rivals.

Capello still regrets the failure of match officials’ to spot Lampard’s shot that crossed the line against the Germans, but the ex-England boss also feels he was dealt a poor hand when it came to his goalkeepers.

In an extensive and revealing interview with Sid Lowe in The Guardian, Fabio Capello made a comparison between Gareth Southgate’s squad and the players he had to choose from.

Capello said: “You also need confidence and England have that now. Now they have a goalkeeper …”

“I didn’t. I’ve always had bad luck with goalkeepers internationally. The goalkeeper is very, very important, as much as a striker. Anyone who wants to win a title has to have a goalkeeper.”

Capello began the tournament with ex-Chelsea goalie Rob Green in goal but he was dropped after letting Clint Dempsey’s shot squirm through his grasp in the opening group fixture against the USA.

With Green dropped, Capello says he turned to his players who they would prefer to play in front of – Joe Hart or David ‘Calamity’ James?

“You can’t say anything. Everyone makes mistakes. He [Green] made one, so I changed. I put in Calamity James.”

“I had Green and I had Hart, just a kid. I asked the players. Hart or Calamity? ‘Calamity.’

“I put Calamity in because of the players’ trust. John Terry and the defenders had more faith in James. Hart had played only once.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: