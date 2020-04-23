Breaking News
Bus journey fares rise, as petrol price falls in March — NBS

On 2:37 am
Stotries by Elizabeth Adegbesan

 

The fares paid by passengers for  bus journey within  cities rose in March this year amidst drop in petrol price during the period.
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this yesterday in its Transport Fare Watch Report for March 2020.

According to the report, the fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the cities increased by 1.89 percent  month-on-month (MoM) to N206.73 in March 2020 from N202.89 in February 2020.

Separately in its latest Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) Price Watch, NBS noted that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased MoM by 0.01 percent  to N145.40 in March 2020 from N145.41 in February 2020.

NBS stated in its transport fare report: “Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 1.89 percent MoM to N206.73 in March 2020 from N202.89 in February 2020.

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity decreased by 0.33 percent MoM  to N1,691.23 in March 2020 from N1,696.76 in February 2020.  Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey decreased by 0.52 percent MoM and increased by 0.40 percent  YoY  to N30,743.66 in March 2020 from N30,904.89 in February 2020.

“Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop decreased by 0.64 percent MoM to N134.07 in March 2020 from N134.94 in February 2020.  Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport decreased by 0.95 percent MoM  to N563.26 in March 2020 from N568.68 in February 2020.”

