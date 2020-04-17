Buratai’s presence already yielding positive result against Boko Haram – CATE

Kindly Share This Story:

Barely one week into his stay in the northeast, the Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) believes the presence of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai, is already rubbing off positively on troops and devastatingly on Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

CATE made this disclosure in a press statement signed by National Coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, on Wednesday, adding that there are overwhelming evidence of imminent victory over the remnant insurgents.

Like customary, the COAS paid a visit to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno on Saturday but this time vowed to remain there until the final clearance operation is completed.

Owing to his doggedness, resilience and patriotism, Lt. Gen Buratai has endeared himself to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, especially those on the frontlines.

According to CATE, the COAS has provided the much-needed motivation, yielding the desired results as the troops advances further to put an end to the Boko Haram threat.

The centre added that credible information has it that the troops are suffocating the terrorists who are now scampering to safety in neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

While hailing the COAS for this giant stride, CATE, however, urged that this momentum be sustained until the very end.

The group also called on critical stakeholders and the entire nation to rally round the Army in this last and critical phase.

Read full statement below:

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wishes to commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the leadership role he has provided in the fight against Boko Haram terrorism in North-East Nigeria.

As critical stakeholders, we are cognizant of the multiple gains recorded by the Nigerian Army since 2015 when he assumed leadership of the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army has evolved into a professional fighting force that has displayed an enviable level of professionalism and commitment to the Nigerian cause in the last four years that has seen accolades pour in from wide and far.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism acknowledges this leadership strides evident in the recent operational visit of the Chief of Army Staff to North-East Nigeria in the final push in ending the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram group.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism lauds the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff thus far by leading by example that has seen him engage the troops in strategy sessions in the theatre of operations.

The recent routine visit of the Chief of Army Staff to North-East Nigeria is a worthy example of a war commander that understands the nitty-gritty of warfare, and this is indeed commendable because it is a departure from the norm where directives are issued from Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff has indeed set a lofty standard that must be emulated by others in positions of authority in Nigeria as the news emanating from the Theatre of Operations in North-East Nigeria is heartwarming.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism is appreciative of this routine visit by the Chief of Army Staff to the Theatre of Operation in North-East Nigeria as it is an avenue for deep engagement with the troops as they prepare for the final push towards ending the menace posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The commitment of the Chief of Army Staff has never been in doubt as far as the war against Terrorism in Nigeria is concerned, and this much would leave footprints in the sands of time. He has displayed all that is required from a leader in this critical point of our existence.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism is also aware that the routine visits by the Chief of Army Staff is indeed strategic and is yielding the desired results as the troops’ advances further to put an end to the Boko Haram threat in North-East Nigeria.

The presence of the Chief of Army Staff in North-East Nigeria is indeed suffocating the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorist so much so that credible information indicates that the Boko Haram fighters are scampering to safety in neighboring countries such as Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism lauds the Chief of Army Staff for this brilliant initiative that has indeed proven to be effective in the war against terrorism in Nigeria.

We consequently charge the Chief of Army Staff not to relent till the remnants of the Boko Haram group are cleared out of Nigeria.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism enjoins all critical stakeholders in Nigeria to continue to lend their support to the Nigerian Army in this final push for the decimation of the Boko Haram terror group.

We also salute the bravery and leadership disposition of the Chief of Army Staff and encourage him not to relent until the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorist groups are cleared from Nigerian soil.

