Buratai’s exploits excite Nigerians in Diaspora, want worldwide support for troops

At a time the world grapples the rampaging coronavirus, the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has hailed the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai, for giving Nigerians across the globe hope with its gallantry against Boko Haram terrorists.

Nigerians in diaspora, like other nationals, are currently battling the dreaded pandemic; optimistic, though, that the end is insight.

In a statement signed by the President Dr. Agwu Onyeke and 13 other country heads, ANPE believes the COAS and his troops have given them something to cheer about.

The umbrella group of Nigerian professionals in Europe made this known in a communique issued at the end of a virtual emergency general meeting to assess the state of affairs in their home country with regards to the war against terrorism and other acts of militancy across the country.

After extensive deliberations on the various topical issues, ANPE applauded the Army and his troops for the steady progress in the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Led by Lt. Gen Buratai, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole recently decimated over 150 insurgents and ANPE reckoned this is a display of sheer dedication to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

While saluting their patriotism and dedication, ANPE urged the troops to maintain the momentum in the remaining phase of the clearance operation.

The Nigerians, however, called on fellow compatriots to rally behind the Army as they make sacrifices for good of the nation.

Read full communique below:

“ANPE, an intellectual think-tank consisting of Nigerians from all walks of life dedicated to the growth and development of Nigeria, converged a virtual emergency general meeting following the social distancing principle in the wake of the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to assess the current state of affairs in the country with regards to the Nigerian Military in its efforts to keep Nigeria free from the threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The virtual meeting was attended by members from different parts of Europe, as well as patriots in other parts of the world. Several issues were deliberated, chiefly amongst was the war against terrorism in Nigeria in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Issues:

ANPE appraised the efforts of the Nigerian government towards the containment of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe appraised the efforts of the Nigerian Military in the war against terrorism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world that has caused untold hardship to millions.

ANPE also deliberated on the recent call from Boko Haram terrorist group seeking amnesty from the federal government.

Our Position:

After extensive deliberations on the various topical issues in Nigeria, the leadership and representatives of the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe were unanimous in the following resolutions:

That ANPE appreciates the efforts of the Nigerian troops in battle in North-East Nigeria as they have indeed displayed an uncommon dedication to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

That the leadership of the Nigerian Military has been up and doing in ensuring that the various threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group are neutralized in the overall interest of Nigeria.

That at a time when the whole world is experiencing a lockdown as a result of COVID-19, Nigerian troops led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai are in the trenches giving their best to ensure the end to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

That from available records, the renewed onslaught against the Boko Haram group by the Nigerian Army has indeed left the terrorist in complete disarray hence their willingness to surrender and lay down their arms.

That the leadership of the Nigerian Army should not be carried away by such overtures as from all indications, their plea is coming very late. In the event of surrender, they should be made to atone for their sins against Nigeria since 2009 when they began their violent campaign against Nigeria.

That Nigerians, regardless of their religious or ethnic affiliations, should extend their support to our troops in operation in North-East Nigeria for the great sacrifices they have been undertaking in the pursuit of peace in Nigeria.

That Nigerians from all walks of life must continue to pray for our troops in battle in their final onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorist group.

That the leadership of the Nigerian Army has indeed displayed an unflinching loyalty to the country by ensuring that the troops remained motivated and not distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That ANPE salutes this act of patriotism and dedication to the Nigerian cause by the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in neutralizing the various threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group and their affiliates.

That Nigerians must rally support for the troops in support for the tremendous work in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

