By Kingsley Omonobi

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratal on Sunday, April 5, 2020 personally visited wounded soldiers who were injured in action during the recent confrontation between Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and gallant troops of Nigerian military at Gorgi, Borno state, during which 29 Nigerian soldiers were killed and over 100 terrorists annihilated.

Recall that about 37 Nigerian soldiers were injured while the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole provided air support, bombing many of the terrorists while artillery ground fire contributed in leveling the camps of the terrorists in both Goniri in Yobe state and Gorgi in Borno state which are at the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

Sagir said, “Following the encounter in Gorgi, Borno State and the resultant various degrees of injuries sustained by some troops of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole on 22 March 2020, the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai has on Sunday 5 Apr 20 visited the wounded at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, where he went round the Hospital and saw the injured personnel and wish them quick recovery.

“Among the wounded, some have been evacuated to 44 Reference Hospital Kaduna for more specialist treatment/management.

“It would be recalled that immediately the incident was reported, the COAS, on the 25 March 2020, instructed the Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Army, Maj Gen EO Udoh, to move to the operational arena to see the wounded and convey his goodwill message to them.

“In Sunday’s visit, Gen TY Buratai was accompanied by the CTOP Maj Gen EO Udoh, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya, Commander Engineer Corps Maj Gen JS Malu, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen SA Adebayo and Acting Provost Marshal Army Brig Gen H Ahmed among other Senior Army Officers.

