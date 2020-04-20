Buni Gari 105: Yoruba youths hail Buratai, troops over merciless assault on Boko Haram terrorists

Kindly Share This Story:

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Council (PYYC) has heaped praises on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai and his troops over a ruthless onslaught on Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists that left over 150 of them dead in Buni Gari, Yobe State.

PYYC said that the current push by the Nigerian Army is a renewal of the resolve to cap progress made since President Muhammadu Buhari took over the helms of affairs in 2015.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator, Comrade Kola Salau, on Monday, the Yoruba youths attributed this latest feat to Lt. Gen Buratai’s presence at the Theatre of Operations.

To go with the conducive environment his presence availed, PYYC also believes the COAS’ high level intelligence gathering, motivation and top-notch strategies gave the troops victory.

The group added that Lt. Gen Buratai should be applauded for taking out time to visit various military camps across the Northeast, including the Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno, the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri.

While also commending President Buhari and the troops for their sacrifices, PYYC, however, urged the latter to sustain the momentum in the final clearance operation.

Read full statement below:

“The Nigerian Army has again done us proud with its recent operation at Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government of Yobe State, in which it liquidated 105 of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Since the relocation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, to the theatres of war at the Lake Chad Region, there have been consistent shelling of the strongholds of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists by Nigerian troops.

This is in line with the resolve of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to all forms of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff has since 2015 following the orders of the President, sustained the pressure on the recalcitrant groups by technically defeating them and sending them fleeing to other countries.

The current push by the Nigerian Army is a renewal of the resolve to cap these efforts with total victory against the insurgents which has started yielding results

This council is happy to note that in that single operation at Buni Gari, not only were the top commanders and foot soldiers of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists liquidated, but weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

These include five (5) AK-47 Rifles, three (3) GPMG, one (1) Duska Anti Aircraft Gun, one (1) PKT Gun, two (2) handheld radio, several ammunition and ammunition links.

The Nigerian Army also recovered hand grenades, magazines with ammunition and assorted hard drugs, while destroying one (1) terrorists’ gun truck.

Coming on the heels of other similar operations which have recorded equal amounts of successes, this is highly commendable as it has not only boosted the morale of our gallant soldiers but has restored the confidence of the citizenry on the ability of our troops not just to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria but also put a stop to any kind of insurgency, mass murder and brigandage within.

We hereby note that the operation which was carried out by troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, led by their Commander, Brig. Gen. Lawrence Araba was done with high level professionalism and efficiency which is characteristic of the high sense of discipline the Nigerian Army which has participated in many international operations is known for.

Rules of engagement were observed strictly and the army has since shown to the world that it is one of the most disciplined when it comes to abiding by rules and conventions guiding warfare.

The success of the operation has been attributed to high level intelligence gathering, top notch surveillance and the superior fighting strategies of our troops but we are quick to note the feats would not have been achieved without the putting in place of an enabling environment by Chief of army staff.

The relocation of the Chief of Army Staff to the North east has provided the needed impetus to the troops to fight and win.

The visitation of troops by Lt. Buratai to various military camps in the North east which include the Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno, the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri, the Forward Operations Base at Alau Dam, and the patrol to Mairimari and Maigilari Forests are positive steps that has demonstrated the seriousness of the military high command to motivate troops.

That the COAS also went to Sambisa Forest where he visited Camp Zairo, the former operational center of the terrorists, as well as settlements within the Forest like Bita and Tukumbere.

This is highly commendable as it demonstrated that he is indeed aware of all the battle holes .

Not only that but the COAS also engaged troops in motivational and encouraging talks, he used the opportunity of the visits to charge troops to capture Abubakar Shekau, the factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorists group, alive or dead

This has also served to emphasise the mission of the current assignment to the troops and make them work towards it.

By telling the troops that what is remaining now is the Lake Chad waters only and observing that the war which has lingered for too long needs to concluded and that the army is poised to rout the insurgents up within a very short time are the kind of tonic needed to stir up patriotism on the minds of troops.

By stressing that he is not leaving the camp until the terrorists are substantially degraded is exactly what the troops at battle field needed to hear.

We call on the Nigerian Army to sustain its current drive and push against insurgents until the last of them is either liquidated or brought to book.

We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the encouragement to the troops and urge him to sustain the support till everyone is satisfied that the insurgents have been decimated.

Other good spirited individuals should also support our troops in any way they can. The success of an asymmetric warfare is also largely dependent on the cooperation from affected communities.

We urge people in communities around the Lake Chad to continue to give the needed support to our troops.”



