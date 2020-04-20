Buni Gari 105: Intensify onslaught against fleeing terrorists, Arewa youths beg Nigerian Army

Kindly Share This Story:

The Arewa Action for Change and Peace (AACP) has urged the Nigerian Army to sustain its momentum against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists following a successful onslaught in Buni Gari, Yobe State that left 105 casualties on the side of the insurgents.

AACP made this plea in a statement signed by its President, Hon. Haske Abdulmuminu, on Monday.

The gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Saturday, neutralised an attempted attack by terrorists on Buni Gari Village in Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

This comes barely a week after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai relocated to the Theatre of Operations, promising not to leave until the Northeast is rid of fleeing terrorists.

With the recent development, Arewa Action for Change and Peace believes this mission is closer than envisaged, especially with the charismatic, dogged and resilient COAS on ground.

However, the group said even more can be achieved with acknowledgement and the right motivation from citizens.

While urging the nation to rally behind the troops, ACP assured of its unflinching support, especially in dampening the work of Boko Haram sympathizers to disconcert Nigerians by purveying fake news on social media.

On its part, the Arewa youths appealed to the troops to intensify efforts to flush out the remnants of insurgents and also be mindful of the dynamics of how COVID-19 interplays with the military operations.

AACP, though, advised the troops to approach the remaining operations without the intention of taking captives to avoid the Chadian situation where 44 of 58 captured terrorists committed suicide.



