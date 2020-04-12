Bundesliga could restart late May, says Fernandes

Kindly Share This Story:

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Gelson Fernandes says players “feel lucky” to be back in training and he thinks the Bundesliga could restart in late May.

German teams were the first from Europe’s top leagues to return to training, with precautions in place, after the coronavirus pandemic caused football to be suspended.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 15 more suspected cultists in Ogun

The Bundesliga halted on 13 March, will not resume before 30 April.

“When we come back, it will be behind closed doors,” said Fernandes.

“I think that will be in late May. It’s impossible to think that in June, July, August, we’d be playing in front of 50,000 people. That would be wrong,” the former Manchester City player, 33, told the BBC’s Sportsworld.

He says three or four Eintracht Frankfurt players caught coronavirus and they all had to self isolate for 14 days.

They are currently training in groups of three or four and are not allowed contact with each other – working only on passing and shooting drills. Only three players are allowed in each dressing room and they cannot use the gym.

“It’s nice to be on the pitch but we are being careful – washing hands and everything – and we feel lucky,” said Fernandes. “That’s the only way we can keep doing our jobs.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: