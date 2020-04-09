Buhari, Zulum meet on Chadian military offensive against Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

—As Gov expresses fears fleeing terrorists will settle in Borno

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum yesterday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the recent onslaught by the Chadian military against Boko Haram.

This is as the governor has expressed apprehension that the dislodged terrorists from the Chadian flank would now settle in the state and even some states in the north to carry out their dastardly act.

Also read:

Speaking after the meeting, Prof. Zulum said that the President promised that the Federal Government would take more decisive and proactive measures towards ensuring that the Boko Haram menace in parts of the country was totally eliminated for sustainable peace and development.

He said that the strategic engagement with the President was due to the prevailing security situation following Chadian Military operations on the fringes of lake chad

The Governor said he was at the State House to brief the President on the recent military action against Boko Haram by the Chad Republic on the shores of Lake Chad and its implications on Nigeria’s national security.

Chad was responding to the killing of nearly one hundred of its soldiers by the insurgents.

The Governor, who said that the meeting had a critical analysis on the situation, added that the President expressed the belief that time has come to once and for all put to an end the senseless acts of terror by Boko Haram and other criminal elements operating in the region.

He said, “Honestly speaking, we are apprehensive because of the ongoing operations by the Chadians. Right now, most of the Boko Haram are fleeing the shores of Lake Chad, the area from the Chad Republic and they are now coming to the Northern Borno State and to the Southern Borno State and there is need for us to now provide some insurgency counter-attacks.”

On what the President told him, he said, “This is the right time that the government of Nigeria and its leadership to do everything possible to support the JTF to be proactive enough to contain the situation, to deal with them decisively to see the end of the crisis so that they don’t occupy some other areas in the Northern states. ”

The Governor also said that he briefed President Buhari on his administration’s efforts at containing the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, adding that so far Borno State has not recorded any case of CoVID 19

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: